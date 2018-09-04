Jayam brothers forced to pick a new name for Thani Oruvan sequel?

As we had reported earlier, director Mohan Raja is about to get back to the sets with his brother Jayam Ravi for the sequel of Thani Oruvan, the 2015 blockbuster which went on to become a trendsetter in Tamil cinema. Jayam Ravi is expected to complete his ongoing commitments and then move on to the shoot for this thriller, which will be his 25th film in his career.

But now, there seems to be a twist in the tale. According to reliable sources, the sequel will not be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, who took care of the first instalment. As a result, they are not willing to give away the title of Thani Oruvan, with plans to make it a franchise with a fresh team, in the near future.

The Jayam brothers are now left with an option to go ahead with a new title or pacify AGS Entertainment to hand over the rights of the original title so that they can maintain the same. We just hope that both the teams make a wise decision just like how Shankar has done with 2.0, the sequel to Endhiran.