Jayam Ravi 24 director Pradeep Ranganathan reveals updates about their movie will come soon!

After 2 back-to-back hits in 2018 - Tik Tik Tik and Adanga Maru, Jayam Ravi has a huge line-up ahead of him. He is at the finishing end of his movie with Pradeep Ranganathan, which has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. He is to begin working with director Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan fame. He is also soon to be working on a project with director Lakshman, who has earlier directed Jayam Ravi in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. There's also talk of Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother Jayam Raja. There has been a lot of talk that this movie might be titled Komaali.

On Sunday, director Pradeep Ranganathan posted a tweet stating that there would be an update on his movie with Jayam Ravi, in a couple of days. He also stated that further updates will be given by Jayam Ravi himself. Recently, it was announced that Kajal Aggarwal had completed shooting for her portions of the movie. This movie is said to be a complete family entertainer with high dosages of comedy and emotions. This is the first time Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal are pairing up for a movie. Reports state that despite all the comedy, there would be a good social message in it.

Update in few days. Rest will be said by @actor_jayamravi sir. So please stay calm. #JayamRavi24 — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) April 28, 2019

This movie, also starring Samyuktha Hegde, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Pasupathy and a lot of other stars. Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International, this movie has music by Hiphop Tamizha, editing by Praveen KL and cinematography by Richard M. Nathan. Talks are that this movie might have a release sometime in June, later this year! Stay tuned for further updates...