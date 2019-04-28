  3. Regional
Jayam Ravi 24 director Pradeep Ranganathan reveals updates about their movie will come soon!

Director Pradeep Ranganathan tweeted that the further updates regarding the movie starring Jayam Ravi will be given by the actor himself.

