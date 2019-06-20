In Com Staff June 20 2019, 11.05 pm June 20 2019, 11.05 pm

The handsome hunk Jayam Ravi made his acting debut through Jayam, in 2003. Since then, he has been one of the most sought after actors and he has transformed from being a loverboy to action hero and is now considered one of the best and most versatile performers in Kollywood. In his chequered career, he is fast reaching the milestone of 25 movies. Jayam Ravi is currently awaiting the release of his Comali, with director Pradeep Ranganathan. After a lot of deliberation over what his 25th movie would be, it was announced that it would be a project with director Lakshman, with whom he has earlier worked in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. This movie will be produced by Ravi's mother-in-law Sujata Vijayakumar, under her Home Movie Makers (HMM) banner! We now have some exciting news about this project!

Earlier today, it was announced that Jayam Ravi's 25th project, tentatively titled JR25, has gone on floors with a pooja, today. The producers took to Twitter to make this announcement and also posted a couple of photos from the launch event. Today is a special day in this dashing hero's career as his first movie as a lead actor - Jayam, released on this day, in 2003. Thereby, today marks the occasion of Jayam Ravi completing sixteen years in tinsel town! JR25 will have Niddhi Agerwal making her Kollywood debut. D Imman has been roped in to compose the music. The director had in an earlier media interaction, revealed that this movie will have a rural setting and Ravi will be playing the role of a farmer in it.