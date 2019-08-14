Jayam Ravi's Comali, which is set to release on August 15, has been given a U certificate. The official handle of Vels Film International posted recently that the movie has been given a U Certificate. The run time of the movie also has been announced - Jayam Ravi's 24th movie will be 2:22 hours long, making it an average-length movie.
Set in the current year, Comali is about a coma patient who wakes up after 16 years to find that the world has changed acutely and that he had slept through it all. How he copes with the new world is the crux of this comedy satire. Jayam Ravi has undergone drastic weight changes and he will be reportedly seen in 9 different avatars. This is the first time we will see him share screen space with Kajal Aggarwal. Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu and KS Ravi Kumar also have significant roles in the movie. The story is written and directed by debutante Pradeep Ranganathan. Hip Hop Thamizha, who had also composed the music for Thani Orvuan, is in charge of Comali's music and the audio tracks have all come out to rave reviews. The trailer, which was received well, shows Jayam Ravi to be a character stuck in the 90s. By the actor's admission, Comali is a feel-good movie that presents satire in a sugar-coated way. The movie had earlier gotten stuck in a controversy after a scene, showing Jayam Ravi mentioning Rajinikanth, drew flak from the superstar's fans. Jayam Ravi's character wakes up from the coma, sees Rajinikanth giving a political speech and asserts that the year is 1996 - an obvious dig at Rajini's long silence after a tiff with a certain politician, that and his very recent entry into politics. The scene has since been removed.