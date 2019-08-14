In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.21 pm August 14 2019, 4.21 pm

Jayam Ravi's Comali, which is set to release on August 15, has been given a U certificate. The official handle of Vels Film International posted recently that the movie has been given a U Certificate. The run time of the movie also has been announced - Jayam Ravi's 24th movie will be 2:22 hours long, making it an average-length movie.