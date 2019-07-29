In Com Staff July 29 2019, 9.02 pm July 29 2019, 9.02 pm

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with his 63rd film titled Bigil. As already known, this film is being directed by Atlee and will see Nayanthara as the female lead. The anticipation level surrounding this film is extremely high and fans have been waiting with bated breaths. But as the excitement for this film is high, fans have been already begun talking about the actor’s upcoming projects. Now, actor Jayam Ravi seems to have almost confirmed that Thalapathy’s 65th film will be with director Mohan Raja!

Jayam Ravi, who is currently awaiting the release of his film Comali, spoke to a leading media and said that Mohan Raja, who is his brother and Vijay are in talks for a film together! “They’re very much in talks, definitely. They’re like friends. Vijay anna is interested in working with my brother and likewise for Raja as well. They regularly catch up and talk on the phone. Ethaavathu nallatha iruntha pannuvom nu pesittu than irukaanga (They keep talking that they will come together if any good script comes up),” Jayam revealed. It is to be noted that Raja himself had earlier said that he wants to collaborate with Vijay once more, since their hit first outing, Velayudham. Ravi added that this project will only happen after Thani Oruvan 2 is done.

This sequel was set to be Ravi's 25th film but due to date issues, it kept getting pushed. “My prior commitments will keep me busy until the middle of next year. After that, we will start production on Thani Oruvan 2,” Jayam Ravi told the media. Well, it looks like it is almost confirmed that Vijay and Raja are set to get back for a film! Let’s see how it turns out to be. Stay tuned…