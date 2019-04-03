Jayam Ravi has not signed films with directors Hari and Selvaraghavan

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 5.01 pm April 03 2019, 5.01 pm

Thani Oruvan star Jayam Ravi is currently on a roll. The actor was hugely applauded for his film Adangamaru and he even started working on his next with Pradeep Ranganathan. The film which is being touted to be titled Komaali, has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Jayam is also doing a film with Ahmad of Manithan and Endrendrum Punnagai fame. Several reports were doing the rounds claiming that the actor is also teaming up with two other directors namely Hari and Selvaraghavan. When we spoke to our sources they informed us that there is no truth in these reports!

According to our source from the actor’s side, “Reports that are stating that Jayam Ravi has signed films with Hari and Selvaraghavan as his next projects are completely untrue. He is not doing any films with these directors and information about his next projects will be out soon.” It was being reported that Jayam’s film with Hari would be a mass entertainer. Meanwhile, Komaali is progressing at a rapid speed. It is touted to be a comedy-drama produced by Vels Film International. The film is written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and it stars Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles.

Apart from his ongoing projects, Jayam Ravi is also said to be coming together with his brother Raja for Thani Oruvan 2 and has also signed a 3-film deal with Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. We surely cannot wait to hear about his future projects!