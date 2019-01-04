Jayam Ravi on how he could control his wife only during Adangamaru's making

The team of the successful Christmas release Adangamaru met the press in Chennai on Wednesday evening to celebrate their success and share their happy moments. Hero Jayam Ravi, the director Karthik, all the important crew members (except the cinematographer) and heroine Raashi Khanna (who made a late entry) attended the meet. Ravi’s wife Aarti also made a surprise, unexpected appearance.

Director Karthik acknowledged Aarti’s contributions to the film and her proactive updates on social media. Ravi joked that only during the making of Adangamaru, he could keep his wife under his control as her mother produced the film and he could threaten her during their arguments and tiffs that he wouldn’t go to shoot for her mother’s film the following day and settle the argument in his favor.

The film’s composer Sam CS narrated how he was lathi-charged by the cops during a theater visit in Madurai, due to an unruly crowd of about 1000 fans. Ravi said that despite being a prominent composer, Sam didn’t feel bad for being charged by the cops but instead saw the frenzy surrounding the film and felt happy. Sam remarked that director Karthik didn’t intervene when the cops were taking it out against him, sending the audience to fits of laughter.