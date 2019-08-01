In Com Staff August 01 2019, 2.13 pm August 01 2019, 2.13 pm

The smart and handsome Jayam Ravi wrapped up the year 2018 with a hit film - Adanga Maru - produced by his mother-in-law Sujata Vijayakumar. And, now, on the heels of this success, the actor is awaiting his next release Comali with director Pradeep Ranganathan. This film is said to be a fun-filled satire, where Ravi will be seen in as many as nine different looks. This film features Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine and this is the first time she is being paired with the Thani Oruvan hero. Ahead of the film's release, Jayam Ravi has been interacting with the media about Comali, his landmark 25th film Thani Oruvan 2 and Sangamithra.

To the poser of what to expect from Comali, Jayam Ravi revealed that it is an entertainer but with a different treatment. “Comali will not have some of the regular ingredients that are associated with entertainers. It’s basically a comedy movie and I appear as an early man, a caveman, a king, a modern man and so on. The evolution of human beings is conveyed through multiple appearances in the film. A few of them though were shot to create inquisitiveness among movie-goers but this film will have five looks prominently. We are quite hopeful that Comali will engage the audience,” said the actor.