Jayam Ravi opens up on how Adangamaru will be different from his other cop films

Thani Oruvan, Miruthan, and Bogan – Jayam Ravi has constantly been picking police stories, much to the extent that he could maintain the khaki uniform at home and reuse it every year. Though the three films fetched him three different kinds of results, the actor is back in the space with Adangamaru which hits the screens on Friday.

Speaking on what made him do this film even after many cop films in the past, he says “Adangamaru will surely stand out because of the way in which it is presented. Many police stories have come and gone, but director Karthik’s perspective gave me a new high. It is a film that is required for the current scenario, as the audiences will be able to relate it to the real-life stories that they come across in the newspapers. Fiction, but with emotion – that attracted me.” The film is also said to take a look at the system, its constraints and occupational hazards that it has.

Jayam Ravi plays the character of Subash, an honest and tech-savvy cop who does his best to pin down the bad men. The recently released 6-minute sneak peek of the film has gone viral on YouTube, garnering over a million views and upping the excitement towards the film. If this one too goes the right way for Jayam Ravi, there are more possibilities on the actor returning to don the khaki again, very soon!