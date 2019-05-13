Jayam Ravi to direct a film with Yogi Babu in the lead, project to go on floors in 2020

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 7.57 pm May 13 2019, 7.57 pm

Jayam Ravi’s last film was Adanga Maru directed by Karthik Thangavel and produced by his mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar. The film was a sleeper hit and was appreciated by the audience and the critics alike. The tall and handsome actor will soon be seen in Comali under the direction of Pradeep Ranganadhan produced by Ishari Ganesh for Vel’s Film International featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde. This film touted as Jayam Ravi’s 24th film would soon be ready for release.

Most of the actors nurture a dream to direct. It is that aspect of the craft in film making which gives a satisfying and an achieving feel to most technicians. In that breath, we came to know that the Thani Oruvan hero will soon direct his first film. But, hold your breath! It is not the normal heroes that Ravi wants to direct but a very special person. Jayam Ravi during a recent interview to a popular journal said, “I want to direct a film with Yogi Babu as the hero, if everything goes per plan, we will start rolling in 2020”. Apparently Ravi wants to showcase a unique dimension of the comedian in his film which is likely to roll after he completes his current acting projects.

Jayam Ravi, after having completed his 24th film Comali, will go on to the sets of his 25th film to be directed by Lakshman who had worked with him in Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Ravi also has a project with Endrendrum Punnagai Ahmed where he will be pairing up with Taapsee for the first time. On his directorial pursuit, it has to be mentioned that he will always be guided by his elder brother Mohan Raja who had given spectacular films such as Thani Oruvan, Velayudham, Velaikkaran, M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi to name a few. Two directors from one family, we should say!