Jayam Ravi to join Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi in the same weekend

In a recent interview, Jayam Ravi spoke very optimistically about his upcoming Adanga Maru, a film where he is playing a cop yet again after Thani Oruvan and Bogan. He said that the film will be based on a key social issue revolving around women’s safety. He said that films like Jayam and Thani Oruvan will always remain a benchmark for him whenever a new film releases. Adanga Maru has now been censored with a UA rating and will be hitting the screens on December 21st. The trailer and teaser hint at a glossy action thriller.

December 21 already has films like Dhanush’s Maari 2, Vishnu’s Silukkuvarpatti Singam and Yash’s KGF in line to release, while the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Seethakaathi is slated to release on December 20. One weekend definitely can’t accommodate these many noteworthy films, and there will be a few postponements for sure.

Adanga Maru is directed by debutant Karthik Thangavel, who has assisted the likes of director Saran and is finally making his debut in direction after close to 10 years as an assistant/associate director in the industry. After the rousing success of Tik Tik Tik some months back, Ravi will be looking to end the year on a high with this release.