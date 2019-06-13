In Com Staff June 13 2019, 12.00 am June 13 2019, 12.00 am

Dashing Jayam Ravi is marching towards his milestone film and fans are nothing short of excited! It is known that Niddhi Agerwal will make her Tamil debut with this film and it will be even more special because it is Jayam Ravi's 25th film! The film is being produced by Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar and D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Now, sources in the know have informed us that the film is set to go on floors later this month! Isn’t that interesting? Sources have informed us that on June 20th, the film will officially start its first schedule.

Talking to us, our sources revealed, “The first schedule of the film will begin from June 20 and it will be shot in Kuttralam. The team is planning for a 20-day schedule.” Hopefully, we will get to hear an official word on this soon! Well-known Bollywood actor Ronit Roy is also making his foray into Tamil filmdom with this yet-to-be-titled film. And, Ashutosh Rana will be seen playing the protagonist in this one. This film will have cinematography by Dudley. The film is being directed by Lakshman. The actor-director duo is coming back together after their other two successful films, Romeo Juliet and Bogan.