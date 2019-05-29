Jayam Ravi's 25th film to have popular cinematographer Dudley cranking the camera!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 8.03 pm May 29 2019, 8.03 pm

Dashing heartthrob Jayam Ravi is currently gearing up for his 25th film. The anticipation surrounding it is huge and we already know that Niddhi Agerwal will make her Tamil debut with this film! This film is being produced by Ravi’s mother-in-law Sujataa Vijaykumar and D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Now, another interesting update has come forward regarding this project! Reports claim that popular cinematographer Dudley will be cranking the camera for this special film! For those who do not know, Dudley is the lens-man behind many super hit Bollywood films like Dilwale, Jagga Jasoos and more recently, India’s Most Wanted.

The report in a leading media states that the cinematographer has been finalised but an official confirmation regarding this is still awaited. This film is being directed by Bogan and Romeo Juliet fame director Lakshman. It is being said that the film will center on issues being faced by our farmers. Well-known Bollywood actor Ronit Roy is also making his foray into Tamil films with this yet-to-be-titled film. Roy was seen making his Southern movie debut in the Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew of this film. The project is reportedly set to go on floors from June 15.

Meanwhile, Ravi has just wrapped up shooting for Comali, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde as the female leads. He is awaiting the release of this comedy entertainer, in which he will be seen sporting 9 different looks. The actor is also expected to begin work on Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother, later this year. “Just like the first part, Thani Oruvan 2 will have a similar premise of a social backdrop. It’ll be an engrossing cat and mouse thriller between the protagonist and antagonist,” director Raja had earlier said in a statement.