Lmk June 04 2019, 3.52 pm June 04 2019, 3.52 pm

Jayam Ravi will be seen next in Comali, directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Isari K Ganesh of Vels Films International. Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde are the female leads. The music has been scored by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and the camera is being handled by Richard M Nathan. The shoot of the film is complete and the makers have started the post-production and publicity campaigns in full swing. Ravi will be seen in 9 different looks in the film, and the posters and motion posters of the same have already been launched to a positive response.

Comali promises to be a light and breezy Ravi film unlike anything that he has done so far; his recent films such as Adangmaru and Tik Tik Tik have shown him in a serious, action-packed zone. He will also be seen as a schoolboy in Comali; quite audacious indeed. There were recent rumors that the film will be released on June 28th. The director of the film Pradeep took to his Twitter to refute this rumor and said that the release date hasn’t been fixed yet.

It's surely not for June 28.We have just started with our posters :D https://t.co/hFkkEebHty — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) June 3, 2019