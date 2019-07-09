In Com Staff July 09 2019, 4.51 pm July 09 2019, 4.51 pm

Jayam Ravi, who gave a sleeper hit at the end of 2018 with his Adanga Maru directed by Karthick Thangavel, made a cameo appearance in the recently released Thumbaa. His next, the 24th of his career, is called Comali under the direction of Pradeep Ranganathan, who is making his debut in the film industry. This movie is announced to hit the screens for the Independence Day weekend, on the 15th of August. You might ask, so what? Every film that is getting made will have to find dates to release. That’s true, but the interesting thing here is that Prabhas starrer Saaho, which is a hugely anticipated film, has also locked its date of release as the 15th of August.

Jayam Ravi’s Comali is touted to be a comedy flick which is produced by Vel’s Film International. This film features Kajal Aggarwal as the primary heroine with Samyuktha Hegde as the other female lead. This is the first time Kajal Aggarwal is teaming up with Jayam Ravi. Hip Hop Thamizha is the music composer and he is scoring in a film for Jayam Ravi after Thani Oruvan. The posters of the film have Ravi in a different hairstyle and in a lean look. Apparently, Ravi had lost around twenty kilos for his character. The film was shot in Chennai in a specially erected school set as it plays an important role in the film. Richard M. Nathan and Pradeep Ragav are in charge of the cinematography and editing, respectively.

On the other hand, Saaho is a hugely anticipated film from Prabhas and this is the first film that is coming out after Baahubali: The Conclusion, for him. Shraddha Kapoor from Bollywood has been brought on to play the female lead in this film directed by Sujeeth and jointly produced by U V Creations and T Series. Besides the lead cast, Saaho also has Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and others. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores, the film is widely shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. Saaho is a trilingual film made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and is expected to take the box office collections by storm. Will Comali give Saaho a tough fight? We will have to wait and see!