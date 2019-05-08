Jayam Ravi's JR25 with director Lakshman to start rolling from June 15!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 4.50 pm May 08 2019, 4.50 pm

We had very recently revealed that after a lot of speculations, Jayam Ravi signed up to work in his career's 25th project with director Lakshman. The duo has earlier worked together in Romeo & Juliet and Bogan, both of which had Hansika as the female lead. Both these movies had very decent outings at the box office and have established a good track record for the director and Jayam Ravi. Now, we have an exciting new update on JR 25! The date on which this project is to go on floors has now been revealed by the director himself!

We got in touch with Lakshman to enquire if there were any updates on the project with Jayam Ravi and he said, "As of now, we have planned to begin shooting on June 15! Talks are on to finalise the heroine and we shall make an announcement when we have zeroed in on somebody!" Recently, the announcement of this project was made by Jayam Ravi himself, through a tweet. This post also gave out details that #JR25 would be produced by his mother-in-law Sujatha Vijayakumar, under her banner The Home Movie Makers, who had already bankrolled Ravi's Adanga Maru. D Imman would be scoring the music for this landmark 25th film in his career.

It was recently announced that Jayam Ravi's upcoming movie with director Pradeep Ranganathan for Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International banner, had been titled Comali. This is Ravi's 24th project and following his 25th, he would be working with director Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame, in his next! This handsome hunk has also signed a 3-film deal with the Screen Scene Media Entertainment, production house. There seems to be quite a lot happening for Jayam Ravi and we are sure that he would come out on top of it all, as always!