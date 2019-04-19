image
  3. Regional
Jayam Ravi’s landmark 25th film firmed up with his Romeo Juliet director Lakshman!

Regional

Jayam Ravi’s landmark 25th film firmed up with his Romeo Juliet director Lakshman!

It has been made official that Ravi will be joining hands with director Lakshman for the third time, following their successful combination in Romeo Juliet and Bogan.

back
AdangamaruAhmedBoganEndrendrum PunnagaiImmanJayam RaviKajal AggarwalKomaaliLakshmanMagizh ThirumeniPradeep RanganathanRomeo and JulietSamyukhtha HegdeScreen SceneThani Oruvantik tik tik
nextManmadhudu 2: Rahul Ravindran floors Nagarjuna fans with stunning stills!

within