Jayam Ravi’s landmark 25th film firmed up with his Romeo Juliet director Lakshman!

Siddarthsrinivas April 19 2019, 1.22 pm April 19 2019, 1.22 pm

After delivering back to back successes with Tik Tik Tik and Adangamaru in 2018, Jayam Ravi’s new year got him busy with the shoot for his upcoming romantic comedy Komaali. Helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead while Samyukhtha Hegde will be seen in an important role. And all this while, the doubt has been lingering about what would be Ravi’s 25th film.

The actor had said it in one of his earlier interviews that he would be teaming up with his elder brother Raja for the sequel of the blockbuster Thani Oruvan, but since then, there was nothing on the same. Finally, it has been made official that Ravi will be joining hands with director Lakshman for the third time, following their successful combination in Romeo Juliet and Bogan.

The new project is expected to go on floors immediately once Jayam Ravi washes his hands off Komaali’s shoot. Just like the other two films, Imman will be the composer for this film. The rest of the cast and crew are being firmed up in the background, including the hunt for the heroine.

According to sources, Ravi has also been in talks with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni and Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame for two thriller subjects, but these films are set to go on floors only by next year. The actor recently signed up for a three-film deal with the production house Screen Scene, and is likely to devote himself to those projects once he finishes off what’s in his kitty already.