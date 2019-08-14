In Com Staff August 14 2019, 5.18 pm August 14 2019, 5.18 pm

Director Ahmed has made three films till now: First, Vaamanan starring Jai and Priya Anand, second Endrendrum Punnagai with Jiiva and Trisha. The third movie was Manithan, the Tamil remake of the Akshay Kumar film Jolly LLB, which featured Udhayanidhi Stalin & Hansika. And now, for his fourth venture, he would be calling the shots with Jayam Ravi. A few months ago, Ravi had signed a three-film deal with Screen Scene Media Entertainment, who have funded films like Sandakozhi 2, Thadam and Neeya. Ravi had shared the news on his social media. Jayam Ravi's this project with director Ahmed will be one of the three films, as part of the deal with the same production house.

We now have an important breaking update on this project. Our sources close to the production team revealed the title of this venture. They were quoted as, “The title of the project directed by Ahmed featuring Jayam Ravi is Jana Gana Mana, which are the opening words of our national anthem. The theme of the film is military based and that’s the reason the team chose this title. Details about the other cast members and technical team will be announced soon!” One is not sure if the national anthem's lines are allowed to be used for a film's title, but it seems apt for the premise of this flick.

On the other hand, Ravi’s Comali, directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan, is releasing tomorrow. It is the story of someone who goes into a coma for almost 16 years, waking up to find things around him to have changed. The trailer of the film, which is being produced by Vels Film International, had got into a controversy recently. Reason? It showed Superstar Rajinikanth in a depreciating manner. After an uproar, the team removed the scene. Kajal Aggarwal is teaming up with Ravi for the first time and Hip Hop Thamizha is scoring the music.