Jayam Ravi's next with director Ahmed to be produced by Lyca Productions!

Jayam Ravi is right now shooting for his 24th film with debut director Pradeep Ranganathan that is touted to be romantic comedy entertainer featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hedge as the female leads. Bankrolled by Vels Film International, this film is said to be tentatively titled as Komaali, however, it might only be the working title. After completing this film, Ravi will begin working for his landmark 25th film with director Lakshman of Romeo Juliet and Bogan fame. This yet-to-be-titled 25th film is bankrolled by Ravi's mother-in-law, Sujatha Vijayakumar for her banner, Home Movie Makers, with music by D Imman.

Jayam Ravi will also be teaming up with director Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan fame and it is expected to be his 26th film. We have now got some exclusive details about this film. We are informed by our close sources that the film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. "Ravi's film with Ahmed will be produced by Lyca and the preparatory works are in full swing. Ahmed's team recently went to Turkey for finalizing the locations. A major part of the film will be shot abroad and it is an intense action script."

Lyca Productions is definitely on a roll as they are producing simultaneous projects at the same time. Rajinikanth's Darbar is currently underway in Mumbai, while Trisha's Raangi is also in their kitty. Suriya's Kaappaan will be the next big release for Lyca Productions that is scheduled to hit the screens on August 30, 2019. Lyca will also be bankrolling SK 17 with Vignesh Shivn and Arun Vijay's untitled film with director Karthick Naren.