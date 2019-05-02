Jayam Ravi's next with director Pradeep Ranganathan titled Comali!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 10.28 pm May 02 2019, 10.28 pm

The heartthrob of many girls - Jayam Ravi is going through a purple patch in his career and has been having a string of hits. After the blockbuster Thani Oruvan and the much talked about Tik...Tik...Tik, he had a mediocre outing with Adanga Maru. However, there are a lot of expectations on his next movie, which was going with the tentative title JR24! Recently, the movie's director Pradeep Ranganathan had announced that further details about the movie would be announced by Jayam Ravi himself. As promised, Jayam Ravi has revealed the title of this movie. Titled Comali, this movie is touted to be a family entertainer with high doses of comedy and emotions.

Jayam Ravi released the title poster of Comali on his Twitter handle. This movie, produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International banner will have Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde, KS Ravikumar, Kavita Radeshyam, Sampath Raj, Nitin Sathya and Pasupathy will also be seen in important roles. Talking about Comali, director Pradeep says, "In recent years, we have been seeing Jayam Ravi in some serious roles but this movie will see him in a comical avatar but at the same time the movie will also touch upon some contemporary crises. Jayam Ravi will be seen in nine different getups with one of them being a very interesting getup from the 90's!"

Ponnambalam and Bijili Ramesh will also be seen playing vital roles in Comali which will also have RJ Anandhi in an intense role. Music for Comali is by Hiphop Tamizha and editing is by Praveen KL while cinematography is being handled by Richard M Nathan. The movie has completed shoot and is in the post-production stage. It is expected to hit screens sometime later this year. Stay tuned for further updates!