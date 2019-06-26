In Com Staff June 26 2019, 11.43 pm June 26 2019, 11.43 pm

Veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram has appeared in memorable roles in Tamil movies time and again. We have seen the actor handle comedy as well as acting-intensive roles with equal ease and we know that he is a seasoned actor. Guess who has the same opinion? Mani Ratnam! Word is out that Jayaram could be part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming star-studded dream project, Ponniyin Selvan. The project already has big names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Keerthi Suresh, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The movie will go to floors in August and the names in the final cast list are coming out one by one. Earlier this month, there was much hype calling Ponniyin Selvan a jinxed project after reports of Mani Ratnam being hospitalized surfaced. Now, the industry seems to have forgotten the hurdles and the preproduction of this epic movie is progressing smoothly.

Jayaram had previously given satisfying performances in movies like Thenali, Panchathanthiram, Bhagamathy, etc. If this role is confirmed, this will be the first time that Jayaram will appear in a Mani Ratnam movie. Earlier, an actor Madonna Sebastian, whom we know from Kadhalum Kadandu Pogum, Pa Pandi, Kavan, etc., had posted a picture with Mani Ratnam from Chennai, giving rise to speculations that she could also be part of the movie. According to sources, Jayaram is yet to confirm the dates and accept the offer. If all goes well, he would begin his schedule when the shooting begins in August.

Ponniyin Selvan being Mani Ratnam's dream of many years, could become a movie to be celebrated for centuries to come. It is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's epic novel, which came out in five volumes between 1950 and 1954. The book had attracted cult-like fanbase and had been a chartbuster in both Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka years before such a phenomenon was seen in English with the publishing of The Lord of the Rings.