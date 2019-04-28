Jazz Dhami's song Kiwe Dassa gets a foot-tapping remix by Sound Junkeyz

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 1.59 pm April 28 2019, 1.59 pm

As soon as you think of your favourite song, there are two-three distinct versions of the song that strikes your mind. One is the original composition and the others are the remixed or recreated versions of the same song. Remixes are everywhere, no matter which film industry we talk about. Where some remixes top the charts, others fail to make their mark among the listeners mostly because of its exaggerated beats and insignificant addition to the lyrics. But then there are certain songs that add a captivating rhythm and enthralling beats to the song that just make you tap your feet a little harder, and one such song is the revamped version of Jazz Dhami’s song Kiwe Dassa by Sound Junkeyz.

The original composition of this song is undeniably praiseworthy, but the remixed track has given it a novel flavour. Sound Junkeyz is the brainchild of two music directors AsH and Tee L, who hail from the UK and have been in the business from the last 7 years. They have added diversity in the music scenario with their impressive ‘Electronic Music’ and their prior work includes Poh Di Raat with Diljit Dosanjh from the hit album Back to Basics.

Talking about the remix, the duo has collaborated with Jazz Dhami to integrate their own distinct Electro Urban sound and you would totally agree with us that it’s an exemplary House Music track that is totally going to charge you up. The highlight of this release is that it has given an amazing dose of G-House to the Indian music space, especially the Punjabi industry, which is not much aware of this distinct style of music.

On conversing with the duo, they shared, “We were seeking to present something distinct from everyone else along with breaking new ground with our music and hope to have achieved that with this new House mix.”

