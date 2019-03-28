Jeethu Joseph finds his baddie for the Karthi, Jyothika starrer!

Siddarthsrinivas March 28 2019, 12.50 pm March 28 2019, 12.50 pm

After getting done with his action thriller Kaithi, Karthi is now busy shooting for his yet-to-be-titled film with Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. After this, he will immediately be moving into the sets of his next with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, which also stars his sister-in-law Jyothika. And now, we hear from close sources that Anson Paul of Remo and 90ML fame has been finalized to play the antagonist here. Anson made his debut in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo, and then went on to make his mark as Oviya’s boyfriend in the recent release 90ML. The actor has just finished off his portions for his Malayalam film The Gambler, which belongs to the superhero genre.

Jeethu Joseph’s film with Karthi and Jyothika will be his second outing in Kollywood, following the Drishyam remake Papanasam which he helmed with Kamal Haasan in the lead. His new film is jointly written by Rensil D’Silva, Manikandan and Jeethu himself. It will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 in association with Jyothika’s brother Suraj, and will go on floors sometime next month.

Karthi is looking to complete all his three commitments by the end of the year, so that he can devote his full attention to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays one of the central roles. On the other hand, Jyothika is currently getting done with her comic entertainer which is directed by Kalyan of Guleabaghavali fame. The film will hit the screens by the end of 2019.