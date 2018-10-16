Jersey: Shraddha Srinath and Reba Monica likely to romance Nani!

After an average show at the box office with Devadas, Nani is all set to start working on his next film Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will focus on the life of a late bloomer who works his way into the Indian cricket team. Recently, it was announced that Tamil music sensation Anirudh Ravichander would compose the music for this film.

And now, sources in Tollywood have stated that Nani will share the screen space with two heroines in Jersey. While Shraddha Shrinath of U-Turn and Vikram Vedha fame will be the first, Reba Monica John is also said to be in talks to come on board the film. Interestingly, Reba is Anu Emmanuel’s cousin and is making her Tamil debut soon with Jai’s comic caper Jarugandi.

The story of Jersey will focus on the events that take place between the year 1986 and 1996. Though rumour mills were initially up saying that the film would be based on the life of a famous cricketer, Gowtam Tinnanuri has denied it saying that has a completely fictional base. Nani has reportedly taken up some special training sessions to get into the feel of the character. After a flurry of usual entertainers, this would definitely act as a new flight for the talented actor. Let’s wait and see!