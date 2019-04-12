Jersey trailer: This Nani starrer is an intense emotional roller coaster ride

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 1.12 pm April 12 2019, 1.12 pm

Nani’s upcoming film Jersey is easily one of the most anticipated films of this year. As already known, Nani will be seen as an ageing cricketer in this one and Shraddha Srinath will be seen romancing him. When the makers had dropped the teaser, fans absolutely loved it and could not wait for the trailer to be unveiled. On Thursday, Nani had announced that the trailer of the film will be out on Friday and as promised, it has been unveiled! Needless to say, the trailer is full of drama, romance and a lot of emotional scenes. We must say, Nani is extremely impressive as a cricketer!

In the trailer, we see a young Nani and Shraddha in love as he plays great cricket and has a great life. Then we shift to the future where due to an incident Nani drops out of the team and from then on he becomes a failure in life. While in the past we see Nani and Shraddha sharing a loving and steamy relationship, in the future it looks like the two share a bitter relationship. Later, we see Nani getting inspired from his son and trying to get back on the field once again! This film sure is going to be a roller-coaster ride and we cannot wait to see Nani in this avatar!

What also stood out in the trailer is the brilliant cinematography and amazing music by Anirudh! Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Sitara Entertainments has bankrolled Jersey, that is set to release on April 19. Get set to catch this emotional ride in the theatres, soon!