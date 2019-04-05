Jet Airways air hostess to debut in Sivakarthikeyan’s production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiundu Odu Raja!

In Com Staff April 05 2019, 7.35 pm April 05 2019, 7.35 pm

They say, well begun is half done. Going by this adage, the second production venture of Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions, Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, began with a unique way of title announcement. Rio Raj of TV fame plays the hero while debutante Shirin Kanchwala is the heroine in this film. With the film’s patch up works and post-production happening simultaneously, the actress has been over delighted about the great experience of working with this team.

Shirin opens up saying, “I was working as an air hostess with Jet Airways for nearly 3 years. I am feeling really lucky that I got an opportunity to be associated with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. I am thankful to both him and Karthik Venugopalan sir for giving me the chance to be a part of this film. The entire unit was so friendly to me and I could relish the joy of each and every moment in this film. It wasn’t just about Sivakarthikeyan or Karthik Venugopalan, but every artiste and technician in the film was really helpful and supportive to me. Rio Raj has given a remarkable performance and his acting skills are completely splendid. I have seen his TV shows and to see him perform here is absolutely fantastic for he accomplished even some tough scenes in single takes. It’s my first Tamil movie and I am focused on working on many projects that are script driven.”

The supporting cast of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja features Radharavi, Nanjil Sampath, RJ Vigneshkanth and few more familiar YouTube personalities in important roles. The technical team comprises of Shabir (Music), U.K. Senthil Kumar (Cinematography), Fenny Oliver (Editor), Pradeep Kumar (Stunts), Dinesh (Costume Designer) and Kamalanathan (Art). While 80% of the film will be a fun-filled comedy caper, it holds a strong message by the end, which the team believes will appeal to the universal audiences.