In Com Staff June 15 2019, 7.20 pm June 15 2019, 7.20 pm

Don Sandy who made his directorial debut with Mahabalipuram, is returning to the big screens with his next venture - Gorilla. This movie, having Jiiva and Shalini Pandey in the lead, is a heist comedy thriller. A chimpanzee by the name of Kong plays the titular role and will be seen throughout the movie. Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Motta Rajendran and Sathish play vital supporting roles. Gorilla is said to be completely based on a bank robbery, which will be the main subject of the movie and is being said to be the first Tamil movie which will be the first full-fledged movie made on this subject. This movie was originally said to be releasing on June 21st but we now get to know that its release has been postponed.

Talking about this shift in the release date, our source close to this movie's team says, "We had originally planned to release Gorilla on June 21st. However, due to some date issues and for better reach to the audiences, the producers have decided to release this movie on July 5th!" Gorilla will also be the first Indian movie to have a Chimpanzee in a central character. Kong has been hired from the Samut training station of Thailand, which has earlier provided trained animals for top Hollywood movies. This movie went on floors in February, 2018 and the first look was unveiled in June of the same year.