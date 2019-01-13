Jiiva confirms his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's '83

Jiiva has some interesting films lined up for this year, like Gypsy and Gorilla. The teasers of both the films have been launched and Gypsy looks extremely promising in particular. He had a successful 2018 thanks to the comedy multi-starrer hit Kalakalappu 2. Jiiva has now signed a huge film in Hindi, thereby marking his Bollywood debut.

The film in question is '83, the one based on Team India’s memorable triumph at the ODI Cricket World Cup in 1983, in which the hot and happening Ranveer Singh would be playing Kapil Dev. Jiiva has confirmed his presence in this film through a detailed press statement.

“The shooting of the film would happen for about 100 days in London and I would join the team in May. I have already started preparing for the film under the guidance of expert coaches. I’ve always been a cricket player and enacting one of the most famous cricketers from Tamil Nadu, Krishnamachari Srikanth sir, is a source of much joy and pride to me. I’m really eager to start shooting for the film. '83 will be made at a budget of more than 100 CR, and it will be a spectacular visual treat. Like Lagaan and the MS Dhoni biopic, 83 also carries great expectations already.”