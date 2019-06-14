In Com Staff June 14 2019, 12.12 am June 14 2019, 12.12 am

While Jiiva is gearing up for the back to back releases of his Tamil films such as Gorilla, Gypsy, and Seeru, he is also taking his next big career step to Bollywood with '83, the upcoming sports drama based on the Indian cricket team’s famous World Cup triumph in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev in this Kabir Khan directorial; his better half Deepika would be playing Kapil’s wife Romi. Jiiva has been picked to play Kris Srikanth, who was an integral part of that winning team. Srikanth was an aggressive opening batsman and got the team off to flying starts more often than not. In a recent interaction with a national news daily, Jiiva said that it was an absolute honor and a source of great happiness to play Srikanth in this biopic, as the batsman is seen with a lot of pride in TN even now. He also talked about his interactions with Kapil Dev and Srikanth.

“Kapil Dev sir is an inspiration and his aura is tremendous. He was my first hero in cricket. Kapil sir spoke to me about how Srikanth sir performed during the 1983 World Cup and how challenging it is going to be for me to play him.”, said Jiiva about Kapil Dev.

Jiiva also spoke about Srikanth’s vibrant personality. “I will treasure all the interactions that I’ve had with him; they will be great moments all my life as his company is so enjoyable. Srikkanth sir is a bundle of energy and positivity. He speaks his mind and his sense of humor is so natural. He gave me plenty of tips and I learned a lot about his style of batting. With the amount of knowledge that I have gained, I am looking forward to executing them when we are shooting for the film.”, said Jiiva with a lot of optimism.