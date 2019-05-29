Jiiva reveals why he hasn’t joined Ranveer and team ’83 in London!

Siddarthsrinivas May 29 2019, 5.23 pm May 29 2019, 5.23 pm

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Hindi films in the pipeline, as it will take us through the incidents that led to India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. While Ranveer Singh is playing the role of the ‘Haryana Hurricane’ Kapil Dev, the other members of the cricket team are also being essayed by well-known actors from across the nation. Amongst them is Jiiva, the Kollywood star who will be making his Hindi debut with this film, as he takes on the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The stars of the film recently took off to London, in order to get started with the film’s shoot. All of the film’s cast went together, but one actor who was missing out from the list was Jiiva. While rumour mills had already begun spinning saying that Jiiva had walked out of the film, the actor had a comic reply to give out when one of his fans had asked him why he wasn’t there in the unit yet. In a sarcastic manner, Jiiva responded by saying that the team had left him behind.

Vitutu poitanu azhuvatha da una vitutu ponom nu ava azhuganum daa pic.twitter.com/UhOCTppyaG — Atlee karthik (@car3_jayamravi) May 29, 2019

However, when we contacted our sources, we hear that Jiiva was tied up with some promotional activities for his two upcoming Tamil films in Gypsy and Gorilla, which is the reason why he could not join the team. The actor will, however, be flying to London in a couple of days.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 features a strong star cast highlighted by Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar and others. Ranveer has put in a tremendous amount of training for the role, spending over six months to learn and practice the game. The actor also spent a lot of time with Kapil Dev, trying to acquire his accent, body language, and gestures.