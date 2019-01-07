Jiiva to make his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s 83?

Over the past few weeks, many speculations have come up on the South Indian actors who would be playing the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming cricket-based drama 83, a film which would narrate the incidents leading to India’s first cricket world cup victory. And now, it has been finalized that it would be none other than actor Jiiva to take that spot. According to a source close to the team, Jiiva’s name was finalized way back in October but was kept under wraps until the film was nearer to the start of shoot.

Since Srikkanth himself is from Tamil Nadu, the makers preferred to have a Tamil actor playing the role, and the same has now happened. This is the first time that Jiiva would be seen playing the game of cricket, and the actor has already started his preparations for the role. In fact, Kris Srikkanth himself has been attending Jiiva’s training sessions in order to pass on his knowledge and also help him adapt the body language.

Jiiva, who was one of the most-wanted actors at a point of time in Tamil cinema, is now trying to bring back his mojo from a string of bad choices. The actor has two interesting Tamil films lined up for 2019 in Gorilla and Gypsy, and this addition to his filmography would definitely hand him a major boost.