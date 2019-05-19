Jiiva’s Gorilla will be the second animal-based entertainer to release on June 21

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 2.25 pm May 19 2019, 2.25 pm

After facing enormous delays with all the films that he was working on, Jiiva is seemingly finding his mojo back as both his Gorilla and Gypsy are gearing up for release soon. On Saturday evening, the makers of Gorilla announced that they would be holding the audio launch of the film on the 24th of May, while the film would hit the screens on the 21st of June. Interestingly, Gorilla will be clashing with another animal-based entertainer in Thumbaa, which is slated for release on the same date.

Directed by Don Sandy, Gorilla features Jiiva sharing the screen space with a live chimpanzee and a bevy of comedians. The makers went abroad to Thailand and got hold of a special trainer in order to train and shoot with the chimp, making it a different experience on the whole. Apart from the x-factor because of the live creature, Gorilla has got the attention of the audiences thanks to its main plot which focuses on a bank heist. While Shalini Pandey will be seen as the heroine, Yogi Babu, Vivek Prasanna and Sathish will provide comic relief.

On the other hand, Thumbaa is a full-fledged jungle adventure featuring loads of VFX and eccentric characters. The film is more of a comedy and has been mostly handled by debutants including the director Harish Ram. Dharshan, who made his debut as Aishwarya Rajesh’s love interest in Kanaa, comes in here as the male lead while Keerthi Pandian is the heroine. It is indeed nice to see two films of the same kind locking horns at the box office, we will have to wait and check out which one connects with the audiences.