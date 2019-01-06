Jiiva's Gypsy teaser impresses Tamil movie aficionados

Gypsy is director Raju Murugan’s 3rd directorial venture after Cuckoo and Joker. Both these films met with immense critical acclaim and a fair commercial success. The teaser of Gypsy hints that the director is back with another purposeful film, which stays true to its title. Jiiva plays the lead role of a free-spirited roamer who keeps travelling the length and breadth of the country. The teaser shows the romance in his life and the rebellious streaks that he develops.

Raju Murugan is a strongly political filmmaker and Gypsy doesn’t seem to be lacking in that front. The protagonist seems to be influenced by Bhagat Singh’s ideology after a point. The slogan “Halla Bol” (raise your voice) finds a place in Gypsy too; there was a song with the same slogan in Joker. Santhosh Narayanan has hooked us already with his score for the teaser, while cinematographer Selvakumar SK has seemingly relished the prospect of capturing such diverse landscape in one film. Debutante Natasha Singh plays the female lead.

It’s good to see hero Jiiva in a film of ‘substance’ again, after Raam, Ee and Katradhu Tamizh earlier in his career. Gypsy looks like another landmark film for this extremely talented 35-year-old actor whose career has been going through a sluggish phase in recent years.