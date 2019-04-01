Jiiva’s next film Gorilla with Shalini Pandey and Sathish locks release date

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 9.23 pm April 01 2019, 9.23 pm

Actor Jiiva has not been doing many films these days although he has had his share of success as a performer with films like Ko, Katradhu Thamizh, Nanban, Ram and many others. We saw Jiiva last year in Kalakalappu 2 directed by Sundar C and he also appeared in a cute cameo in C S Amudhan’s Thamizh Padam 2. He is currently a part of films like Kee, Gorilla and Gypsy. Of these, we have an interesting update on Gorilla directed by Don Sandy, who had made his first film Mahabalipuram, in 2015.

Our source revealed the release date of the film. “Jiiva starrer Gorilla will hit the theatres on the 17th of May,” said the source. This will be a good news for Jiiva fans who have been waiting to see him on the silver screen, for quite some time. Gorilla has Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey as the lady lead. This venture is said to be the first Indian film to use a chimpanzee in a lead role. The story is about how a few people use the chimpanzee to rob a bank.

The chimp called "The Kong", has been trained in the famous Samut training station in Thailand, which is known for training animals like chimps and gorillas which are used in Hollywood films. Initially RJ Balaji was supposed to play an important role but later due to date issues, he had to be replaced by Satish. The crew had a good time working with Kong and had shared their experiences on social media. The first look of the film was released last year in June, which was followed by Suriya revealing the teaser of the film in September. Stay tuned for further updates.