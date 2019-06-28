In Com Staff June 28 2019, 11.35 pm June 28 2019, 11.35 pm

Saravana (Vettri of 8 Thottakkal fame) is a happy-go-lucky guy who roams around in his village, whiling away his time with his friends. He is a school dropout whose highly curious nature has lead him to gain practical knowledge and also a huge drive to read a lot of books on varied topics. To support his family, Saravana is forced to move to Chennai, where after a lot of jobs he finally lands a job in a tea shop along with his friend Mani (Karunakaran). He continues in this job because of Mani and also because he is in love with Anandhi from the shop opposite theirs. However, when Anandhi dumps him as he is not well-settled enough, a frustrated Saravana decides to return to his hometown and gets drunk. He unexpectedly comes across a key, which he gets to know is that of a bureau containing 50 sovereigns of gold. Saravana hatches a plan to rob the gold and split it with Mani. Just as he goes ahead with the plan, he loses his father to a heart attack. When he returns after completing his father's funeral ceremonies, he finds a number of eerie similarities between his life and that of his landlord's, whose gold he has stolen. Pursued by the Police and with an increasingly suspicious Mani, Saravana must find the link between all the happenings. He is convinced that the concepts of Synchronicity and the Triangular Theory are at play. How will he decipher what is happening? How will he stop the eventualities that he thinks are going to happen? What is the central point that connects all these similarities? Watch Jiivi for the answers...

Debutante director VJ Gopinath has taken a brilliant script penned by Babu Thamizh and turned it into a wonderful piece of work on celluloid. The story is fresh and the screenplay is taut. The infusion of novel concepts and the way it has been delivered to the audiences in easy-to-understand terms are too good. The dialogues are a big plus to the scenes and in most places elevates the scenes. Some scenes with wry humour and some dialogues like the one on women's lives and on God, are sure to resonate well with the audiences. Vettri, whose acting in his debut movie 8 Thottakkal was just passable, has stepped up a lot and delivers far better performance in this movie. The experienced Karunakaran is very good with his portrayal of the innocent Mani. Mime Gopi, as usual, delivers a powerful performance with the limited screen space he gets. Rohini breezes through her role as a hassled landlord. Not many other characters have enough screen space to leave a mark.

After a slow start, the movie takes off after around 15 minutes and the pace & unpredictability just keep the viewer glued to the screens. There are quite a few clever red herrings to throw off some predictable twists and the unpredictable scenes are very interesting. Praveen Kumar's visuals have been well shot, especially the scenes from above the rattling fan. The colour tones accentuated the visuals majorly. KS Sundara Murthy's music blends well with what's happening on screen and sustains the tension in all the right places. National Award winning editor Praveen KL has ensured that his cuts have aided the movie and shown his class.