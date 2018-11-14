Jimikki Kammal goes viral once again, thanks to Jyotika!

Velipadinte Pusthakam’s Jimikki Kammal is definitely one of the biggest chartbusters in recent times. The song went viral during its release, garnering millions of views on YouTube and attaining a worldwide reach with an innumerable number of covers and dance videos. Even though the excitement died down, the song has gained traction once again thanks to its inclusion in Jyotika’s upcoming release Kaatrin Mozhi.

The makers of Kaatrin Mozhi have officially acquired the rights for the song, which comes in at a jolly party dance sequence in the film. Being the remake of Tumhari Sulu, this would be the equivalent of the hit track Hawa Hawai which had Vidya Balan in full force.

The video features Jyotika, Lakshmi Manchu, Sindhu, Sandra and Kumaravel – the important members of the cast dancing together. It has now clocked over a million views on YouTube with a great response from the netizens.

Kaatrin Mozhi hits the screens on the 16of November. Despite the Sarkar storm, the makers have managed to get over 200 screens across Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Radha Mohan who delivered a big hit for Jyotika with Mozhi back in 2007. The music for the film is composed by AH Kaashif, Oscar winner AR Rahman’s nephew.