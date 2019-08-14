In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.32 pm August 14 2019, 4.32 pm

Jithan Ramesh is known to star in lead roles always but now, according to reports, he is all set to star in a villain's role. The film has been titled Nireekshana and is being directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla. According to a report in the media, the film is a high-voltage investigative crime thriller. Starring Ena Saha and Sai Ronak in the lead roles, this film will be Ramesh’s first ever villainous outing. The report also states that the director felt the 36-year-old actor is best at emoting for the villain and he fit the negative character perfectly. This sure is exciting news for all Jithan Ramesh fans out there!

According to the report, this film will be the perfect opportunity for Ramesh to bring out a side of him which his fans have not seen before. This film also stars Shraddha Das, Sana, Brahmaji, Prabhas Srinu, Ajay Gosh, Madhusudhan, Venu and Harsha among others. Ramesh is already known for his several films like Jithan, Madhu, Jerry, Nee Venunda Chellam, Osthe, Madurai Veeran, Jithan 2 and Okate Life. Since this will be his first film as a villain, expectations are obviously high. Whether he can impress the audience with this new stint or not, is yet to be seen. Many reports had stated earlier that he was first considered for the lead role but it seems the director saw him fit for the negative role instead.