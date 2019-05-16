Joker girl Gayathri Krishna to get married to Jeevan Raj on May 19!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 10.47 pm May 16 2019, 10.47 pm

The 2016 movie Joker turned out to be one of the biggest critical and commercial successes of the year and fetched very good recognition for all the members of the cast and crew. Gayathri Krishna, who debuted with this movie, had a meaty role and her performance was lauded. She then followed it up with another stellar performance in Merku Thodarchi Malai, which was one of the most critically appreciated movies of 2018. This film, produced by Vijay Sethupathi, had Gayathri playing the role of a village belle - Eshwari. This movie also bagged a handful of awards at various events and film festivals, across the globe. Now, we have news that this lovely girl is all set to get hitched.

A source close to Gayathri Krishna's family states, "Gayathri Krishna has been engaged to her college mate Jeevan Raj, for some time now. Gayathri and Jeevan are all set to get married at the Guruvayoor Temple, on May 19!" The wedding is expected to be a close-knit event with just close friends and family in attendance. Our source also added that there would be a grand reception on May 22, in Trivandrum. Gayathri's fiance Jeevan Raj is a cinematographer himself and the two are said to have known each other for a very long time and were said to be very close friends before they got into a relationship.

There are reports that Gayathri would resume shoot for her upcoming movie, on May 23. This talented actress, who hails from Kerala, was last seen in the Malayalam movie Samaksham, which touched upon a relevant social issue. The movie received very good reviews from critics and once again Gayathri's performance came in for much acclaim. We wish this young couple a very happy married life ahead!