Journey of Nani’s Jersey, biopic on Indian cricketer Raman Lamba is ready and all set to release!

March 31 2019

Biopics are the order of the day across all film industries in India. While some record success, others don’t. We have had the biopic of cricketer Dhoni in Hindi which was dubbed in other languages too. Very soon, we will see the biopic of cricketer Raman Lamba. He was a batsman who died at the age of 38 when a cricket ball hit his temporal bone resulting in an internal haemorrhage which led him to a coma and eventually his demise.

Jersey is an upcoming Telugu film which will talk about Raman Lamba and the titular role is done by Natural Star Nani. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi for his banner Sithara Entertainments, Jersey is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Shraddha Srinath plays the female lead while Sathyaraj, Bhrahmaji, Ronit Kamra, Rahul Ramakrishna and others play supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander scores music for this film and Sanu Verghese is the cameraman. The unit of Jersey has released a making video of the film that showcases the preparation of lead actor Nani for the role of Raman Lamba.

Our sources state, “Nani underwent 70 days of rigorous training and was coached by top-notch coaches”. The journey of Jersey also reveals the making of the film and the various people who were involved. Apparently, there were around 250 crew members and the cricket battle was shot over 24 days which involved two international cricket grounds and five domestic cricket grounds. There were around 130 professional cricket players involved in the shot with 18 professional cricket players coming in from England. The film is slated to release next month on the 19th. Wishing the unit of Jersey the best!