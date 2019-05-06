Jr NTR expresses grief over the sudden demise of his diehard fan Jayadev

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 11.05 pm May 06 2019, 11.05 pm

Jr NTR is known for his compassion towards his diehard fans. Today, in a sad turn of events, Jr NTR fan association president of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Jayadev, passed away due to illness. It is being reported that Jayadev reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. To mourn his death Jr NTR took to his Facebook page and posted an emotional message about his journey with Jayadev. The actor also posted a picture with the message. The actor wrote that he was shocked to hear the sad news and he also offered his condolences to the deceased’s family.

The actor wrote that the sudden demise of Jayadev has given him immense grief and he also told his fans that the actor’s journey with Jayadev started from his first film Ninnu Chudalani. He also wrote that his fans are the reason he has been able to reach the stage where he is currently and Jayadev was one amongst all those fans. He also prayed that Jayadev’s family may have all the strength in these tough times. Jayadev had been actively working as the president of their fans associations for three decades. Many took to social media to express their grief over the sudden demise of Jayadev.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in RRR which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Ram Charan and Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani has also been roped in for a pivotal role in this film.