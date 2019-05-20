Jr NTR fans flood the star's house to wish him a happy birthday! Watch here

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 10.59 pm May 20 2019, 10.59 pm

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Jr NTR is celebrating his 36th birthday today and it is very well known that his fans love to celebrate this day in a grand way. If one is outside Jr NTR’s on his birthday eve, they will be able to see the madness that goes on there. Videos of the fans shouting in praise of Jr NTR have been flooding on the social media and it sure is overwhelming to see such craze around him. NTR also makes sure he celebrates his special days with his fans who come to see him at midnight, every year on his birthday.

Social media is full of videos of fans gathered outside his house celebrating their favourite star’s birthday! Celebrities and fans are also pouring in wishes for him and many took to Twitter to post messages for Jr NTR. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Mohanlal and many more posted beautiful wishes for the actor. In a video that has been going around, we can see hundreds of fans gathered outside NTR’s house and shouting his name. Check out the video below. But, this year Jr NTR is not celebrating his birthday reportedly because he is still mourning the death of his father Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road mishap near Nalgonda in Telangana, in August 2018.

The actor is currently recovering from a wrist injury which he had suffered during the shoot of his upcoming movie RRR, in Pune. The actor was advised two weeks of rest and the team is all set to resume the shoot in Hyderabad from the 21st of May. On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. This film will also star Ram Charan, who will be sharing screen space with NTR for the very first time. We wish Jr NTR a very happy birthday and all success for his upcoming projects!