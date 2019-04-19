image
  3. Regional
Jr NTR is all praise for director Gautam Tinnanuri and Nani for their Jersey!

Regional

Jr NTR is all praises for Jersey's director Gautam Tinnanuri and Nani!

Jr NTR has also given a voice over for Jersey which actually sets the tone of the film.

back
Gautam TinnanuriJerseyjr ntrNaniTrending In South
nextWith the Ayogya trailer, Vishal packs a punch with high octane action sequences!

within