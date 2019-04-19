Jr NTR is all praises for Jersey's director Gautam Tinnanuri and Nani!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 8.56 pm April 19 2019, 8.56 pm

Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha in the lead and directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, was released today, after a lot of expectations surrounding it. The movie has earned immense acclaim from all quarters, including from within the industry, critics and the audiences. The reviews have all been overwhelmingly positive for this story of an ageing cricketer, portrayed by Natural Star Nani. Jersey seems to have found a huge fan in one of Tollywood's top contemporary stars - Jr NTR!

The Temper actor took to his Twitter page to wax eloquent about Jersey, its director, actors and the entire cast and crew! He also reserved special praise for Jersey's lead Nani and gushed over his performance and also mentioned that he would cherish this performance of Nani's for a long time to come. With all this coming from Jr NTR, it does look like he is seriously impressed with the whole movie. Even critics and other industry biggies have been pouring in their praise for this brilliant sports based movie which deals with a lot of emotions.

Shraddha Srinath's performance has also come in for a lot of praise as has Anirudh's music. Jersey starts with a voice-over by Jr NTR and that sets the tone for the film. Even before the movie's release, many Tollywood industry members wished Nani and also expressed their hope that the movie would definitely turn out to be a hit. Just like they all wished, Jersey has indeed turned out to be well received by one and all. Meanwhile, Nani has begun work on his next - tentatively titled Nani 24, with director Vikram Kumar. We congratulate the entire team of Jersey for their success!