Jr NTR might be back on the dais for Bigg Boss 3, and that’s exciting!

The first season of Bigg Boss’ Telugu series turned out to be a viral sensation on the television platform, thanks to Jr NTR who was a near perfect host for the show. NTR’s swag and control over the situations made the audience fall in love with the way he handled the contestants and his overall presence. Since the actor was busy with his acting commitments, he could not take up the second season, with the space being allocated to Nani, who did a fair job.

With the third season about to take off in the second quarter of the year, reports are coming in that the makers of the show are looking to bring back NTR. The actor, who is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming biggie RRR, will be contemplating whether he can make his way into the sets of Bigg Boss or not. According to close sources, NTR will not be signing any other film until he completes RRR, so this could be a great outlet for him to unwind from the schedules of the project.

RRR features both Ram Charan and NTR in equally strong roles, making it one of the most-awaited projects from Tollywood. Made on a massive budget of close to 300 crores, the film is said to be a pre-independence period action drama that will feature NTR as an official and Ram Charan as a shabby thug.