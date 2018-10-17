Jr NTR to spend 45 days in a workshop for RRR!

After all the emotional turmoil he faced with the loss of his father, it wouldn’t have been easy for Jr NTR if his latest release Aravinda Sametha had tanked at the box office. Fortunately, the film opened to a positive word of mouth and is now a true blockbuster. The actor will soon be taking his family on a short vacation to unwind and float in the success of the film. On return, he will join the workshop organized by SS Rajamouli for the upcoming biggie which has been tentatively titled RRR, and also stars Ram Charan.

Before the film goes on floors, NTR will be taking up a strict 45-day training regime, where he will be put through rigorous workouts, healthy diets and script-reading sessions. The actor has specifically allotted the time for this workshop, and will not encourage any kind of meetings or discussions during this period.

After the astounding success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is expected to strike it big with this action thriller that will be shot on a grand scale. Noted producer DVV Danayya is leaving no stone unturned to accumulate the best names in the business for the technical crew, the names of which will be announced through an official statement very soon.