Jr NTR to turn a politician for Aravinda Sametha?

Though his late father has been a staunch associate with politics in his state, Jr NTR is an actor who has always shied away from the scene when it comes to this topic. However, he has greenlit a strong scene in his next film Aravinda Sametha, which will take references from a lot of occurrences in the line of the current political scenario.

As the film is set in a Rayalaseema backdrop, director Trivikram has penned a huge crowd gathering sequence where NTR will have a mic of his own mouthing powerful dialogues.

Recently, the team finished canning the final song of the film, a dance number. Shot on the lead pair, the fast-paced number composed by Thaman has been choreographed by Jani master. The famous choreographer took to his Twitter handle to share a few moments from the experience.

With Pooja Hegde as the heroine, Aravinda Sametha marks Trivikram’s return to direction after facing failure with Agnyathavaasi at the start of the year. The film is bankrolled by Haarika and Haasini Creations on a grand scale and is running towards a worldwide release on the 11of October. With hugely positive vibes surrounding the film, a treat awaits the fans for sure.