Jr. NTR’s father Nandamuri Harikrishna passes away in a fatal car crash

Legendary actor NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Harikrishna breathed his last this morning after facing a fatal car crash. The actor-politician is the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, and has two sons, Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram, who are both popular actors in Tollywood.

According to the police report, Harikrishna was declared dead at the Kamineni hospital in Narkeptally after he was rushed there post the incident. While returning from Nellore to Hyderabad by road, the actor-politician was reportedly speeding at 160kmph and had not worn a seat belt when the incident took place. The car had overturned forcing him to be thrown out through the glass.

Both his sons, Jr. NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram had rushed to the hospital immediately after receiving the news.

This is the second incident of death in the family due to a car accident. Nandamuri Harikrishna's third son Nandamuri Janakiram had died in a similar way in the year 2014. Jr. NTR too, was injured in a road mishap in 2009.

Celebrities have tweeted mourning the death of the senior figure. Allu Arjun, who is currently out of the country has called it a 'very very shocking' news.

I am out of country & just Heard the Bad ! Very very shocking ... Heartfelt Condolences to the entire Nandamuri Family , Near & Dear ones . @NANDAMURIKALYAN & @tarak9999 . Condolence Brother . RIP ! #RIPHarikrishnaGaru pic.twitter.com/7pXUIaGj47 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 29, 2018

A 'deeply saddened' Mahesh Babu too, called strength to the family.