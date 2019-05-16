  3. Regional
Jr NTR's lookalike takes social media by storm and we can't believe our own eyes!

Regional

Jr NTR's lookalike takes social media by storm and we can't believe our eyes!

Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

back
jr ntrRam CharanRRRShaminderSS RajamouliTrending In South
nextVijay Sethupathi plays a hearing impaired adult in Sindhubaadh, here are more deets!

within