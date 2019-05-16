Jr NTR's lookalike takes social media by storm and we can't believe our eyes!

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 4.27 pm May 16 2019, 4.27 pm

We have heard many stories about stars and their doppelgangers. Internet is often flooded with people who have astonishingly similar looks to a celebrity or politician or any known face. While we have seen doppelgangers of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other celebrities, it looks like now it is Jr NTR’s turn! Netizens have dug deep and found a guy called Shaminder Singh, a 26-year-old native of Bathinda, Punjab, whose resemblance to Jr NTR is uncanny! The Telugu star’s fans are super shocked by the striking similarity between the two and have been sharing the doppelganger’s photo all over the Internet.

I don't know telugu but I am trying my best to meet @tarak9999 @smkoneru pls sir reply pic.twitter.com/tJfbAHyW0c — Shaminder Singh (@1ShaminderSingh) May 9, 2019

Though Shaminder cannot understand or speak Telugu, the guy claims to be a fan of Jr NTR and badly wants to meet him. Shaminder also often posts videos of himself on a social media platform where he is seen acting out the superstar's dialogues. Fans have been praising Shaminder’s acting skills and they have been talking about how similar he looks to the star! Shaminder has almost become an Internet sensation and has garnered around 77,000 followers on his social media account. Many fans have been sharing his pictures and videos hoping that he gets to meet Jr NTR.

Well, we hope his wish gets fulfilled and he gets to meet his star doppelganger! On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film will also star Ram Charan, who will be sharing screen space with NTR for the first time.