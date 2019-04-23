Junior artiste Krishna Devi files petition against Atlee for verbal misconduct

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 11.09 pm April 23 2019, 11.09 pm

Despite the ability to prove himself by delivering big blockbusters with all the three films so far in his career, Atlee is a director who falls into controversy’s hands more often than not. After being levied with plagiarism charges for both Theri and Mersal, a new form of trouble has come for the director on Tuesday afternoon. A junior artiste Krishna Devi has just filed a petition against Atlee and his assistants for crossing the line during the shoot for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer at the EVP Studios in Chennai.

In her petition, Devi wrote, “I was working for the film which Atlee is directing, during their schedule at the EVP Film City. While I was doing my job, Atlee and his assistants spoke very ill of me, and made me walk out of the spot. I request immediate enquiries and action to be taken upon Atlee and his assistants.” Devi further added that Atlee’s assistants had screamed at her because she didn’t serve them good food during the shoot.

Thalapathy 63 is one of the biggest films in Kollywood’s pipeline, with huge names such as Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Kathir and others in the star cast. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the sports drama which has Vijay playing the role of a football coach has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and cinematography by GK Vishnu who cranked the camera for Mersal. The shoot for the film is expected to be wrapped up by the month of August, with a release slated for Diwali 2019.