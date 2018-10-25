image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
English
Junior NTR gets his career-best grosser with Aravindha Sametha

Regional

Junior NTR gets his career-best grosser with Aravindha Sametha

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   October 25 2018, 5.04 pm
back
Aravindha SamethaBox OfficeEntertainmentJunior NTRNTRregional
next#MeToo: Amala Paul accuses Susi Ganesan of double meaning talk, inappropriate contact
ALSO READ

Is Allu Arjun forcing Trivikram to work on a Bollywood remake?

Post Aravindha Sametha's success, NTR to shock us all in RRR

Balayya to make it extra special for NTR