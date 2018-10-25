Junior NTR gets his career-best grosser with Aravindha Sametha

Junior NTR's Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, directed by Trivikram, has kept the Tollywood box-office really busy over the past 2 weeks since its release on October 11. The film has grossed more than 150 Cr worldwide according to the makers. Some noted Telugu trade outlets consider this to be a hyped figure but there is no denying that ASVR has done really good business and is still in theatres with many shows.

The film’s extended opening weekend was quite magnificent while it picked up again in its 2nd weekend after a drop during the weekdays. The film has done great numbers in the Telugu states, Karnataka and the USA. It is among the all-time Top 10 Telugu grossers in the USA. It is also NTR's career-best worldwide grosser, crossing the marks set by his blockbuster Janatha Garage back in 2016.

But Aravindha Sametha hasn't done much in Tamil Nadu due to the plethora of hit Tamil films in theatres now. It couldn’t get much of a screen count right from its opening day. It must be noted that some of the recent Telugu blockbusters like Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, and Geetha Govindam were rousing success stories in TN as well.