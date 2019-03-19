Junior NTR gives priority to Rajamouli's RRR, turns down Bigg Boss

Jr NTR created a big impact hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu back in 2017. His infectious energy and screen presence were big highlight elements in that season. He didn’t return to host the 2nd season and Nani took his place; Nani also did a fairly good job. Now both these star actors won’t be available to host the third season and it’s being said that stylish veteran actor Nagarjuna might be the chosen one this time. The third season will begin in July and Star Maa will be airing the show. Whether Nagarjuna decides to accept the offer will be known in the coming days and weeks.

Interestingly, NTR was the first choice of the channel for the third season and it is said that they even offered him a whopping remuneration to host the show. But since the star is busy with SS Rajamouli’s under production magnum opus RRR, he decided against taking up Bigg Boss despite the big bucks on offer.

NTR plays Komaram Bheem in RRR, which is a fictional pre-independence story about real life heroes played by Ram Charan and NTR. Since the film would involve extensive shooting schedules in many locations and have many challenging scenarios, NTR decided to give it his all for the film and not divert his focus towards any other project. Another thing is, his look(s) for RRR would be revealed to large numbers of the TV viewing public if he appears on the show every week. Seems like a wise decision by the star actor!